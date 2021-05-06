Former Mountaineer pitcher John Means throws no-hitter for Orioles

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Former Moutaineer John Means put himself in the MLB record books on Wednesday afternoon.

He became the first Orioles pitcher to throw an individual no-hitter since Jim Palmer in 1969. He also became the first-ever WVU product to toss a no-no, doing so with 12 strikeouts & 0 walks.

“It’s special. It’s pretty crazy,” Means said. “I hope it lets every kid coming up know that anybody can do it. I was on my way out in the minor leagues and I figured out how to make a living out of this. Hopefully kids coming up, even the ones overlooked, know they have a chance.”

Means was drafted in the 11th round of the 2014 MLB Draft with the 331st pick. He did not make his major league debut until four years later until 2018, and made the Orioles opening day roster in 2019.

Means father, Alan, passed away from pancreatic cancer in the August of 2020. When he went back out for the final inning today, he was thinking about him.

“I looked at my glove before I went out there for the 9th that has his initials on it. I said to myself that he wouldn’t care but he’s just glad I’m a having a good time. The accolades never mattered to him, but it was pretty special and I know he would be proud.”

