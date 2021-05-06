Harrison County School District to honor the School Lunch Heroes serving healthy meals

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Harrison County schools will celebrate School Lunch Hero Day on May 7.

School Lunch Hero Day provides an opportunity for parents, students, school staff and communities to thank those who provide healthy meals to nearly 30 million of America’s students each school day. To celebrate their hard work and commitment, this day, celebrated annually since 2013, was designated by The School Nutrition Association and Jarrett Krosoczka, author of the “Lunch Lady” graphic novel series.

All across the school district, school nutrition professionals will be honored and recognized from students, school staff, parents, and the community.

“Throughout this pandemic School Nutrition Employees have navigated numerous federal, state and local regulations to ensure safe and healthy meals are available to Harrison County students, both while attending in school and during remote instruction” said Child Nutrition Director Chris Derico. “School Lunch Hero Day provides the opportunity for all of us in Harrison County to say Thank You for the hard work these Heroes do each and every day.”

For many children, school lunch is the most important and nutrient-rich meal of their day.

Get the details about School Lunch Hero Day at www.schoollunchheroday.com. The Board of Education will be making a proclamation at the Monday, May 10th Regular Meeting.

