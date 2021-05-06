Health officials report 385 new cases of COVID-19, eight additional death in W.Va.

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources officials reported 385 new COVID-19 cases in the Mountain State on Thursday.

It brings the total count to 155,341.

A total of 793,006 people have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 655,319 people in the state have been fully vaccinated.

After a data quality review from DHHR’s epidemiologists, two deaths reported on March 12, 2021 have been determined to be duplicates: a 69-year old male from Pleasants County and a 79-year old female from Mercer County. This has reduced the total deaths to 2,705 prior to today’s report.

DHHR officials reported eight additional COVID-19 related deaths in the state Thursday bringing the death count to 2,713.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 64-year old female from Marion County, an 80-year old female from Harrison County, a 75-year old male from Mingo County, a 48-year old female from Hampshire County, a 55-year old female from Kanawha County, a 92-year old male from Mineral County, a 63-year old male from Ohio County, and an 82-year old female from Marion County.

“To these families, we extend our deepest sympathy and commitment to continue working to end transmission of this deadly virus,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary.

DHHR officials said 7,180 cases are currently active.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,417), Berkeley (12,248), Boone (1,996), Braxton (918), Brooke (2,188), Cabell (8,646), Calhoun (300), Clay (482), Doddridge (585), Fayette (3,409), Gilmer (815), Grant (1,271), Greenbrier (2,761), Hampshire (1,792), Hancock (2,785), Hardy (1,506), Harrison (5,649), Jackson (2,065), Jefferson (4,561), Kanawha (14,788), Lewis (1,175), Lincoln (1,453), Logan (3,067), Marion (4,368), Marshall (3,396), Mason (1,994), McDowell (1,550), Mercer (4,762), Mineral (2,837), Mingo (2,539), Monongalia (9,149), Monroe (1,120), Morgan (1,154), Nicholas (1,632), Ohio (4,175), Pendleton (700), Pleasants (864), Pocahontas (662), Preston (2,859), Putnam (5,087), Raleigh (6,685), Randolph (2,553), Ritchie (698), Roane (614), Summers (815), Taylor (1,221), Tucker (524), Tyler (700), Upshur (1,850), Wayne (3,060), Webster (475), Wetzel (1,311), Wirt (416), Wood (7,720), Wyoming (1,974).

