Joseph Williams’ Overnight Forecast | May 5, 2021

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Today was cloudy and dreary, with rain showers and below-average highs. This was thanks to a cold front that moved in this morning. Now it’s moving east, and as it does, skies will partly clear out tonight. In return, however, temperatures will drop into the upper-30s to low-40s, so you’ll want a light coat tonight. Some mountainous areas in Randolph and Pocahontas counties will be under a Freeze Warning tonight until 9 AM tomorrow morning, as temperatures will drop below-freezing, so keep an eye on your plants and outdoor plumbing tonight. Thursday continues the trend of below-average temperatures, with highs in the upper-50s. Skies become more cloudy as another system approaches from the west. That same system then moves in Friday morning, bringing rain showers that stick around for the morning and early-afternoon hours. Some rain might be heavy at times, so you’ll want an umbrella and some extra time on those roads. We then get a break from the rain by Saturday morning at the latest, leaving a dry Saturday afternoon. On Sunday and Monday, another low-pressure system lifts in and brings rain showers for much of the day. This could cause some problems with slick roads and saturated soils, so we’ll be watching that carefully. Next week, highs will be in the low-60s, with skies being mostly cloudy.

Tonight: Skies slowly clearing as the cold front moves east and drier air starts flowing in. Temperatures will drop into the upper-30s to low-40s, so you’ll want a coat tonight. Low: 40.

Tomorrow: The below-average temperatures continue, with skies being partly clear in the morning and becoming more cloudy in the afternoon. No rain expected for the afternoon and evening hours, but tomorrow night, that changes. High: 62.

Friday: Rain showers move in for the morning commute, so expect some rain when you’re getting up. By the evening, most of the rain is gone. Skies will be mostly cloudy. High: 55.

Saturday: Expect mostly cloudy skies, with below-average temperatures continuing for the day. High: 58.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.