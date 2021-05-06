Kevin Corriveau’s Evening Forecast | May 6, 2021

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Happy Thursday Everyone!! And what a nice one it is, even if it is a little chilly. Many of us woke up in mid 30′s outside. And those temps rose to the 50′s but struggled to get past 60. That’s all because of those northwesterly winds helping to reinforce the colder air. We’re looking at a nice night as well, but then we will see some changes tomorrow. A weaker cold front will be moving through tomorrow and showers will be entering into areas to the west about 7 am, then the front will be through by the early afternoon. Expect to see some heavier showers with the frontal passage, then lighter more intermittent showers after the front moves through. I think any accumulation will be with the front, then any rain after will be very light and spotty. A few light showers will linger into Saturday morning as well. Now for the bad news. Mother’s Day will likely be a wet and chilly washout. Most of the day will be rain extending all the way into midday Monday too. Temperatures on Sunday will be a little warmer, possibly into the mid 60′s. Unfortunately, next week looks chilly as well.

Tonight: Increasing clouds: Low: 44

Friday: Showers: High 57

Saturday: Light intermittent showers, then mostly cloudy: High 57

Sunday: Cloudy and rainy: High 63

