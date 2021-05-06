Advertisement

Man arrested and charged with strangulation in Fairmont

By WDTV News Staff
Published: May. 6, 2021 at 3:19 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - A man in in custody after police say he strangled a woman during an altercation.

On Wednesday, an officer with the Fairmont Police Department responded to a domestic report on Harlem Street. A woman allegedly told police that she and Trent Jacob Derby got into a verbal altercation and they started shoving each other. Police say Derby, 18, pressed his fist up against the woman’s mouth and pressed down. Derby then allegedly threw the woman on the bed and choked her. The victim told police that she could not breath while Derby was choking her.

The officer says while talking with the victim, he saw redness on the left side of her neck and abrasions to the right side of her neck. The officer also said the victim’s upper lip was swollen and she had a minor cut on the inside of her upper lip.

Derby has been charged with strangulation. He is currently being held at North Central Regional Jail.

