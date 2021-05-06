Mental health issues amongst children still being seen in pandemic

W.Va (WDTV) - May is Mental Health Awareness Month, and children are struggling more than ever due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Although children are back in the classrooms interacting with others, experts say their mental health is still being negatively affected. “As an adult, if this is something that impacts me then it has to impact the kids too,” said Therapist for Youth Health Service of Randolph County Brandy English. “We had a struggle with kids going back to school. They got set into the routine of sleeping in and not attending school, so increased truancy issues and that adjustment became an issue.”

One in five people face some sort of mental illness in any given year, and children are not exempt. “Many people are surprised to learned that kids suffer from mental health issues just like adults. In fact, according to Mental Health America about 1 in 6 kids are struggling with a serious mental health issue,” said Director of Marketing and Communications for First Choice Services Sheila Moran. “Kids have struggled throughout the pandemic. They’ve lost a lot of activities, they’ve lost a lot of milestones, and a lot of people in West Virginia have lost loved ones through this pandemic so it’s really something a lot of people are still struggling with.”

Noticing the signs can help reach a solution sooner. Those include:

Trouble functioning in school

Unable to sleep

Not eating

Antisocial with peers

Drastic mood swings

To find resources in your community for children or adults who may be struggling with mental health call 1844-Help4WV.

