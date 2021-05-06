Advertisement

No. 1 RCB stunned by No. 8 Hampshire, 53-47

First-time ever an 8 seed has downed a No. 1 seed in state tournament history
Published: May. 5, 2021 at 8:42 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Down goes No. 1 RCB.

The Flying Eagles (13-2) were upset by No. 8 Hampshire (15-2) in the first round of the AAA state tournament, 53-47.

It’s the first-time ever an 8 seed has downed a No. 1 seed in state tournament history. They had been 0-45 all-time.

Senior forward Bryson Lucas had 25 points and 8 rebounds and Jeremiah King added 10 and 10. Lucas notched the 1,000 point mark in his career on Wednesday as well.

The Flying Eagles shot 18-of-50 from the floor including a 6-of-20 clip from three point land.

The Trojan were paced by 25 points from Drew Keckley while Trevor Sardo added 12.

RCB says goodbye to a loaded senior class including point guard Gavin Kennedy, Lucas, Blake Meighen, Tommy Hawkins & Xavier Lopez, who all played big minutes for Byrd this season.

Hampshire will play the winner of Wheeling Central & Nitro in the semifinals on Friday.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kroger Fire
Early morning fire at Kroger in Buckhannon
50 Dates 50 States
50 Dates in 50 States: Man’s journey takes him to West Virginia
Fire
Fire at Long John Silver’s in Morgantown
Alexis Nicole Norris (16YO)
Harrison County Sheriff’s Department searching for 16-year-old runaway
A catalytic converter.
Monongalia County Sheriff’s Department investigating catalytic converter theft spree

Latest News

WVU pitcher Means tosses no-hitter for Orioles
WVU Pitt
West Virginia upsets No. 16 Pitt in second Backyard Brawl on 2021, 8-2
Baltimore Orioles starting pitcher John Means, right, hugs catcher Pedro Severino after Means...
Former Mountaineer pitcher John Means throws no-hitter for Orioles
Ritchie County boys basketball
Ritchie County ousted by Charleston Catholic in first-ever state tournament game, 68-58