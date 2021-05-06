No. 1 RCB stunned by No. 8 Hampshire, 53-47

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Down goes No. 1 RCB.

The Flying Eagles (13-2) were upset by No. 8 Hampshire (15-2) in the first round of the AAA state tournament, 53-47.

It’s the first-time ever an 8 seed has downed a No. 1 seed in state tournament history. They had been 0-45 all-time.

Senior forward Bryson Lucas had 25 points and 8 rebounds and Jeremiah King added 10 and 10. Lucas notched the 1,000 point mark in his career on Wednesday as well.

The Flying Eagles shot 18-of-50 from the floor including a 6-of-20 clip from three point land.

The Trojan were paced by 25 points from Drew Keckley while Trevor Sardo added 12.

RCB says goodbye to a loaded senior class including point guard Gavin Kennedy, Lucas, Blake Meighen, Tommy Hawkins & Xavier Lopez, who all played big minutes for Byrd this season.

Hampshire will play the winner of Wheeling Central & Nitro in the semifinals on Friday.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.