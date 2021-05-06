United Way’s Day of Caring and Blue and Gold Mine Events

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The United Way of Monongalia and Preston Counties is holding two upcoming events to serve the community.

The first is the Blue and Gold Mine Sale, a partnered event between the WVU Office of Sustainability and the United Way of Monongalia and Preston Counties, is helping to promote sustainability. United Way accepts items from college students that are no longer needed as students move out, allowing for these gently used items to go to homes where they can live a second life. This event is being held at the tennis courts on Evansdale near Bennett Tower, so stop by with any donations from May 3rd to May 12th. There are also collection sites around the Morgantown area, including WVU residence halls.

Additionally, United Way is holding their Day of Caring, which takes place on Wednesday, May 12th. It is sponsored by Summit Community Bank, a newer partner looking to kick off their involvement in the community. 160 volunteers are assigned to 20 different projects ranging from spring cleaning at different partner agencies to organizing daily goals.

United Way aims to build strong, healthy communities through connections with local agencies and volunteers. To find out more, you can head to https://www.unitedwaympc.org/.

