West Virginia upsets No. 16 Pitt in second Backyard Brawl on 2021, 8-2

Mountaineers fell to the Panthers in their first meeting in April
Published: May. 5, 2021 at 11:00 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - After falling to Pitt in the first installation of the Backyard Brawl of 2021 back in April, Wet Virginia (16-21) avenged its loss with an 8-2 victory over the Panthers on Wednesday.

Freshman infielder Nathan Blasick went 3-for-3 on the day and second baseman Tyler Doanes was 3-for-4 with a run scored and an RBI.

Catcher Paul McIntosh smacked a 3-run homer to left center in the bottom of the 6th for his 5th long ball of the year.

Freshman RHP Carlson Reed was solid on the bump for the Mountaineers, going 5.2 with 4 hits, 1 run, a walk and 6 strikeouts.

WVU hosts Oklahoma in a 3-game Big 12 set beginning on Friday at 6:30 p.m.

