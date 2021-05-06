Where Are They Now: Katelyn Sykes

Katelyn Sykes is a reporter at WTAE in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania who started her career at WDTV after she graduated from college.

“I graduated from WVU and was walking to get my diploma from Professor Dahlia, and she told me ‘WDTV wants your resume tapes’, so I gave them my tape and the rest is history.”

Sykes worked at WDTV for 3.5 years in several positions, learning all about the industry.

“I was the reporter in the lower counties, so Randolph, Upshur and Barbour counties. Then I was promoted to weekend anchor, and I wrapped up there as the morning anchor and producer where I anchored the morning show and noon.”

As she covered several stories in the mountain state, Sykes says one will always stick with her is the search for Jacob Allen in Dolly Sods.

“There was a teen who was autistic who was hiking with his family in dolly sods and went missing. He was missing for about 4 days. Search crews were out there, I was out there covering it for the station. They ended up finding him, he was alive. They had a PIO down there and he said, “We found Jacob and he is alive.” that line has stuck with me for years.”

Sykes says WDTV was her favorite job, saying it was like working with a family.

“We were all very close and that’s the only job I have ever had where we weren’t just co-workers, we we’re hanging out outside of work. These friendships have lasted for years, and I can’t say that about every job that I’ve had.”

News to Sykes means she has a responsibility. It’s to tell viewers what is happening and being a voice for those in the community.

“We’re not in there to sway anyone’s opinion or to put our own opinions out there. We present the facts to the viewer to create their own opinion. And to also to share someone’s story, share their concerns, or be there voice whether they might or might not be able to say anything or speak up.”

As she grew as a journalist throughout her career, Sykes will always be grateful for getting her start at WDTV.

“Scott Snider took a chance on me and offered me a job. He helped mold me into the reporter I am today. If professor dahlia never told me WDTV wanted my tapes, I probably wouldn’t be in Pittsburgh right now working at the station I’ve always wanted to work at.”

