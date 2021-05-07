Advertisement

6 a.m. Sales to start on Monday

An alcoholic beverage.
An alcoholic beverage.(AP Images)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: May. 7, 2021 at 2:47 PM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - House Bill 2025 is set to take effect on Monday, May 10.

The West Virginia Alcohol Beverage Control Administration (WVABCA) says the bill will allow certain businesses (Class A On-premises and Class B Off-premises licenses) to sell beer and wine from 6:00 a.m. until 2:00 a.m. every day of the week.

Retail Liquor Outlets can sell from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 a.m. from Monday through Saturday and from 1:00 p.m. to 12:00 a.m. on Sunday.

Private clubs will be able to open an hour earlier as well. The new hours are 6:00 a.m. to 3:00 a.m. every day of the week

“The WVABCA has been very busy working to educate licensees and the public regarding HB 2025. I would like to encourage businesses and licensees to visit our website to learn more about the news laws and remind everyone to please drink responsibly,” said WVABCA Commissioner Fred Wooton.

You can visit the WVABCA’s website here for more information.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheriff Deputies in Monongalia county discovered a body believed to be two to three months...
Body believed to have been in the woods for two to three months found
Governor Justice holds press conference
West Virginia Gov. Justice announces target date to remove mask mandate
Trent Jacob Derby
Man arrested and charged with strangulation in Fairmont
The woman met Hill on the site, fell in love, and gave him $80,000 to purchase a house and...
Deputies: Barbour County victim says she was held against her will for a week

Latest News

Taylor County kicked off First Fridays with a COVID-19 rememberance service.
Taylor County memorializes those they lost to COVID-19 over the past year
Green Bank Elementary-Middle School students got the chance to talk to an astronaut.
Students make contact with astronaut in space
Green Bank Elementary-Middle School students got the chance to talk to an astronaut.
Students talk to astronaut in space
Gov. Jim Justice projects mask mandate to end on West Virginia’s birthday; what health officials are saying for those who are fully vaccinated
In first week of WV’s landmark trial, witnesses describe impact of opioids on the community....
In first week of WV’s landmark trial, witnesses describe impact of opioids on the community. Distributors blame doctors, illegal drugs