Anna Hamelin’s Morning Forecast | May 7th, 2021

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Our greatest chance for rain today will be between breakfast and lunch, but we could catch some scattered showers during the afternoon and evening hours as well. Daytime highs only reach into the low-to-mid 50s, so it will be a chilly way to end the week. Make sure you have your coats and your umbrellas before you head out the door today! Headed into the weekend, our temperatures will remain in the 50s, but it looks like we will see some dryer conditions for Saturday. On Sunday, we will warm back up over 60 degrees, but we also wake up to a chance of rain that persists throughout the entire day. There is also a chance for a couple of isolated and pop-up thunderstorms, so make sure that you’re sticking with us for all of the latest updates. On Monday, we dropped back down into the upper 50s, but we should stay fairly dry for both Monday and Tuesday. Temperatures work back up towards 60 on Tuesday afternoon, and by Wednesday, we will be back in the 60s, but our chance for some rain showers returns in the evening.

Today: Cloudy with sprinkles scattered through the day. High: 56.

Tonight: A round of short-lived isolated showers in the early morning hours. Low: 40.

Saturday: Dry and partly cloudy, cold. High: 56.

Sunday: Rain returns but temperatures rise slightly. High: 64.

