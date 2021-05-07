Advertisement

Body believed to have been in the woods for two to three months found

Sheriff Deputies in Monongalia county discovered a body believed to be two to three months...
Sheriff Deputies in Monongalia county discovered a body believed to be two to three months old. The discovery was made on Thursday in a wooded area east of Fairfield Manor.
By WDTV News Staff
Published: May. 7, 2021 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONONGALIA COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - Sheriff Deputies in Monongalia found a body believed to have been in the woods for two to three months.

The discovery was made on Thursday in a wooded area East of Fairfield Manor.

The Sheriff’s office said this was their fifth time searching for Lorna Phillips according to a press release.

Officials said Phillips was last seen being released from the Mon Health Medical Center on February 11 in the late afternoon/early evening.

She is described as a white female, 5′7″, approximately 130 lbs., with green eyes and blonde hair.

At this time, there is no indication if this is Phillips and the release does not indicate if the body found is male or female.

The body was sent to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner to be positively identified.

According to the press release, the body had on winter cloths, gloves, and was discovered in a low-lying wooded area.

Volunteers and K9 cadaver dogs aided in the search along with Mon EMS, Monongalia Emergency Management and Cheat Lake Volunteer Fire Department.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Doggie Daycare Crash
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Truck drives into room filled with dogs and people at doggie day care
Trent Jacob Derby
Man arrested and charged with strangulation in Fairmont
Randy Lee Clark
Mount Clare man indicted on assault charges after allegedly punching and breaking woman’s prosthetic teeth
On Stealy Drive in Clarksburg
Clarksburg couple lose everything in house fire
Alexis Nicole Norris (16YO)
Harrison County Sheriff’s Department searching for 16-year-old runaway

Latest News

Governor Justice holds press conference
West Virginia Governor announces target date to remove mask mandate
Anna Hamelin Full Forecast 5 7 2021 6 AM
Anna Hamelin Full Forecast 5 7 2021 6 AM
Webster County Falls in Class A Semifinals
Mental health issues amongst children still being seen in pandemic
Mental health issues amongst children still being seen in pandemic