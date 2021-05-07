Body believed to have been in the woods for two to three months found

MONONGALIA COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - Sheriff Deputies in Monongalia found a body believed to have been in the woods for two to three months.

The discovery was made on Thursday in a wooded area East of Fairfield Manor.

The Sheriff’s office said this was their fifth time searching for Lorna Phillips according to a press release.

Officials said Phillips was last seen being released from the Mon Health Medical Center on February 11 in the late afternoon/early evening.

She is described as a white female, 5′7″, approximately 130 lbs., with green eyes and blonde hair.

At this time, there is no indication if this is Phillips and the release does not indicate if the body found is male or female.

The body was sent to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner to be positively identified.

According to the press release, the body had on winter cloths, gloves, and was discovered in a low-lying wooded area.

Volunteers and K9 cadaver dogs aided in the search along with Mon EMS, Monongalia Emergency Management and Cheat Lake Volunteer Fire Department.

