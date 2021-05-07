Advertisement

Deputies: Barbour County victim says she was held against her will for a week

The woman met Hill on the site, fell in love, and gave him $80,000 to purchase a house and...
The woman met Hill on the site, fell in love, and gave him $80,000 to purchase a house and furniture. After that, she says he ceased all contact police say.
By WDTV News Staff
Published: May. 7, 2021 at 3:34 PM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) -A Barbour County man is in trouble with the law after a victim tells deputies she was held captive in a camper for a week.

35-year-old Michael Thomas Paugh Jr. is charged with kidnapping, strangulation and malicious wounding.

The incident happened May 6th in the 700 block of Elk Creek Road in Philippi. The victim told deputies she was not allowed to leave unless she was accompanied by Paugh.

She went on to tell deputies that when she attempted to leave, Paugh beat her and choked her.

The criminal complaint reads that her car keys and cell phone were all allegedly confiscated by Paugh. After about a week, she was able to call 911 and stay on the phone until help arrived.

Deputies said when they arrived, they saw Paugh go back into the camper and he did not come out for 10 minutes. Eventually, he released the victim and came out to deputies. At this time, the victim had “visible bruising” and two black eyes, as well as marks around her neck, and she was taken to the hospital.

Paugh is being held at the Tygart Valley Regional Jail on an $80,000 bond.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheriff Deputies in Monongalia county discovered a body believed to be two to three months...
Body believed to have been in the woods for two to three months found
An alcoholic beverage.
6 a.m. Sales to start on Monday
Governor Justice holds press conference
West Virginia Gov. Justice announces target date to remove mask mandate
Trent Jacob Derby
Man arrested and charged with strangulation in Fairmont

Latest News

Taylor County kicked off First Fridays with a COVID-19 rememberance service.
Taylor County memorializes those they lost to COVID-19 over the past year
Green Bank Elementary-Middle School students got the chance to talk to an astronaut.
Students make contact with astronaut in space
Green Bank Elementary-Middle School students got the chance to talk to an astronaut.
Students talk to astronaut in space
Gov. Jim Justice projects mask mandate to end on West Virginia’s birthday; what health officials are saying for those who are fully vaccinated
In first week of WV’s landmark trial, witnesses describe impact of opioids on the community....
In first week of WV’s landmark trial, witnesses describe impact of opioids on the community. Distributors blame doctors, illegal drugs