Deputies: Barbour County victim says she was held against her will for a week

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) -A Barbour County man is in trouble with the law after a victim tells deputies she was held captive in a camper for a week.

35-year-old Michael Thomas Paugh Jr. is charged with kidnapping, strangulation and malicious wounding.

The incident happened May 6th in the 700 block of Elk Creek Road in Philippi. The victim told deputies she was not allowed to leave unless she was accompanied by Paugh.

She went on to tell deputies that when she attempted to leave, Paugh beat her and choked her.

The criminal complaint reads that her car keys and cell phone were all allegedly confiscated by Paugh. After about a week, she was able to call 911 and stay on the phone until help arrived.

Deputies said when they arrived, they saw Paugh go back into the camper and he did not come out for 10 minutes. Eventually, he released the victim and came out to deputies. At this time, the victim had “visible bruising” and two black eyes, as well as marks around her neck, and she was taken to the hospital.

Paugh is being held at the Tygart Valley Regional Jail on an $80,000 bond.

