Gov. Jim Justice projects mask mandate to end on West Virginia’s birthday; what health officials are saying for those who are fully vaccinated

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Governor Jim Justice announced during his Friday morning briefing that the mask mandate may be a thing of the past later in June if more people are vaccinated.

The mandate is set to end on West Virginia’s 158th birthday, June 20.

At least 65 percent of West Virginians, ages 12 and older would need to have at least on dose. This is assuming that the CDC approves children that are 12-15 can receive the vaccine. When asked if the state’s population does not reach the desired goal if the mandate will stay in place, Gov. Justice stated that as long as it’s close the mandate will be removed, otherwise they will reevaluate.

This then leads to the question of what those who are fully vaccinated should do when it comes to different indoor and outdoor activities now and after the mandate is lifted.

The CDC released information on different scenarios to help guide anyone who is unsure, but local health officials also chimed in on how to remain safe.

“Don’t just throw away the masks, step back in this pandemic and start evaluating risks and making safer decisions, Dr. Mark Povroznik, the vice president of quality at the United Hospital Center said.

“We should always be considering throughout this pandemic mandate or not how is covid spreading in our community or where I’m traveling to,” Povroznik said. “So what I choose to do in downtown Bridgeport on June 20th may not be the same choice I make for myself when I visit New York City and walk downtown,” he said.

But whether you’re in New York or Bridgeport, health officials only ask that you consider what’s best for yourself and those around you, even after West Virginia’s birthday this year.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.