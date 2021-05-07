Inmate sentenced to 30 additional months

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Dell Dingle, an inmate at the Federal Correction Institution Hazelton in Bruceton Mills, West Virginia, was sentenced today to 30 more months of incarceration. This is a result of admitting to assault and contraband charges, as announced by Acting U.S. Attorney Randolph J. Bernard.

Dingle, 45, pleaded guilty to one count of “Assault of a Correctional Officer Involving Physical Contact” and one count of “Possession of a Prohibited Object (Narcotic).” These charges came after Dingle admitted to attacking a federal correctional officer while the officer was on duty May 2019. Dingle also admitted to having suboxone inside the prison in October 2019.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Christopher L. Bauer prosecuted the case on behalf of the government. The Federal Bureau of Prisons investigated, and U.S. District Judge Thomas S. Kleeh presided.

