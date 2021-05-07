Advertisement

James Edward “Termite” Colvin

Published: May. 7, 2021 at 1:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
James Edward “Termite” Colvin, 82, of Fairmont, passed away on Thursday, May 6, 2021 at Mon General Hospital, surrounded by his loving family. He was born January 11, 1939 in Fairmont; a son of the late James Nathan and Dorothy (Wise) Colvin. James retired from Hartley Ford and Gaston Body Shop after 42 years of service. He was also the driver at Enterprise Cars. James was a member of the Valley Chapel United Methodist Church and the Moose Lodge #9 in Fairmont. James is survived by his wife of 47 years, Lois Susie Colvin of Fairmont; and his sister-in-law, Janet Scarls of Charleston. Family and friends are welcome to call at Valley Chapel United Methodist Church, 1511 Pleasant Valley Road, Fairmont, on Tuesday, May 11, 2021 from 11:00 a.m., until the time of the funeral service at 1:00 p.m. with Pastor Jim Zinn, officiating. Interment will follow at Rest Haven Memorial Gardens.   Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.carpenterandford.com

