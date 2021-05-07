Joseph Williams’ Overnight Forecast | May 6, 2021

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Today was another cloudy day, with temperatures still being below-average. Those clouds were coming from a disturbance out to our west. Tonight will continue the trend of cloudy skies and below-average temperatures, thanks to light northwest winds. Expect lows in the low-40s tonight, so once again, you might want a light coat. Heading into tomorrow morning, the disturbance moves in and brings rain showers into our region, some of which might be heavy at times. These rain showers stick around until the early-afternoon hours, so you may want an umbrella if you’re heading out. We’ll see about 0.25 inches of rain from this system. We then get a break in the evening hours, before another weak disturbance brings more isolated showers overnight. Temperatures will drop into the upper-30s in the lowlands, and the low-30s in the mountains, so you’ll want a coat tonight. A Freeze Watch will be in effect for the mountains from Friday night into Saturday morning due to the cool temperatures, so keep an eye on your plants. By Saturday morning, we should be in the clear in terms of precipitation, and by the afternoon, expect a mix of Sun and clouds, along with highs in the mid-50s. Then, on Sunday morning, more rain flows into WV, as a low-pressure system approaches our area. This rain sticks around for much of the day, which could lead to slick roads, so we’ll be watching carefully. The rain leaves on Monday afternoon, and on Tuesday, we get a break from the rain. More rain then comes on Wednesday.

Tonight: We’ll be dry with mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures will be in the low-40s for most of NCWV, so it will be slightly warmer than this morning was. Low: 39.

Tomorrow: A weak disturbance and cold front come in the morning hours, bringing some rain showers into our region. The rain showers last until the afternoon hours, before we get a break in the evening. Temperatures will be in the 50s, due to those northwesterly winds. High: 56.

Saturday: A few more showers come in overnight into Saturday morning, before we see a calm afternoon. Temperatures will still be on the cool side, but at least we’ll get a mix of Sun and clouds. High: 54.

Sunday: Mother’s Day will be soaking wet, as a low-pressure system and warm front lift into NCWV. Expect rain showers and clouds for most of the day, so it will feel soggy. High: 60.

