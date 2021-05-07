Advertisement

Kevin Corriveau’s Evening Forecast | May 7, 2021

Bring an umbrella for our Mom on Sunday!
By Kevin Corriveau
Published: May. 7, 2021 at 6:27 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Happy Friday Everyone!! And I hope you’re making the best of it even with this gray, wet and chilly weather we are having. All of today’s rain is thanks to a cold front that has come through the area. This will be the first of several times through the next 72 hours that we are going to be seeing extended periods of rain. Light showers will continue through the early evening with a slight break until later on in the evening. Tomorrow we’ll be seeing more sun in our forecast, but there will still be the chance of light showers off and on throughout the day. Sunday unfortunately is going to be a very wet day and it will be the day that we see the majority of rain accumulation in these next 3 days. Rain will begin in the morning and could be heavy. Sunday evening might lighten up a bit, but more heavy rain and showers will continue on into Monday. Our temperatures over these next several days will also stay well below average too. Make sure Mom warm and dry if you take her out to brunch. Have a great weekend everyone and I’ll see you back on Monday.

Tonight: Intermittent showers: Low: 40

Saturday: Scattered showers, mostly cloudy: High 56

Sunday: Rainy: High 66

Monday: Morning showers: High 56

