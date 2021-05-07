Advertisement

Morgantown Utility Board in search of volunteers for Rail Trail Cleanup

By WDTV News Staff
Published: May. 7, 2021 at 3:48 PM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - If you want to get outside and serve your community in a fun way, here’s a great opportunity! The Morgantown Utility Board in search of volunteers for their Rail Trail Cleanup, which will help to get rid of the trash on the trail in the Deckers Creek area.

The event will take place on May 15. This is a terrific event for families, since kids can jump in to safely remove trash along the trail. You can find more information and register to volunteer at https://mub.org/volunteer. For more information please feel free to contact MUB’s Taryn Moser at (304) 292-8443 or tmoser@mub.org.

The event is being coordinated between the Morgantown Utility Board, Friends of Deckers Creek, City of Morgantown - City Hall, BOPARC, and WVDEP.

