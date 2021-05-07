Advertisement

No. 1 Morgantown Wins Emotional First Round Over No. 8 Woodrow Wilson, 69-56

Luke Bechtel led Mohigans with 18 points
Morgantown boys basketball
Morgantown boys basketball(wdtv)
Published: May. 6, 2021 at 9:04 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - After the passing of Woodrow Wilson junior guard Dwayne Richardson on Sunday, No. 1 Morgantown and the No. 8 Flying Eagles took the court in the Class AAAA Quarterfinals Thursday in a game that stretched beyond the scoreboard in meaning.

MHS defeated Woodrow Wilson, 69-56. Both teams honored Richardson’s life, who was shot and killed four days ago, with pregame warmup shirts, a moment of silence along with his jersey and No. 12 balloons on the Flying Eagles’ bench.

Luke Bechtel paced the Mohigans with 18 points. Carson Poffenberger added 15. Alec Poland scored 11.

Ben Gilliam led Woodrow Wilson with 18 points. Elijah Redfern netted 16.

With the victory, Morgantown improves to 18-1 overall and advances to Friday’s Class AAAA Semifinals. The Mohigans will play the winner of tonight’s quarterfinal matchup between No. 4 Huntington and No. 5 University tomorrow at 5:30 p.m.

