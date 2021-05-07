No. 1 Morgantown Wins Emotional First Round Over No. 8 Woodrow Wilson, 69-56

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - After the passing of Woodrow Wilson junior guard Dwayne Richardson on Sunday, No. 1 Morgantown and the No. 8 Flying Eagles took the court in the Class AAAA Quarterfinals Thursday in a game that stretched beyond the scoreboard in meaning.

MHS defeated Woodrow Wilson, 69-56. Both teams honored Richardson’s life, who was shot and killed four days ago, with pregame warmup shirts, a moment of silence along with his jersey and No. 12 balloons on the Flying Eagles’ bench.

Luke Bechtel paced the Mohigans with 18 points. Carson Poffenberger added 15. Alec Poland scored 11.

Ben Gilliam led Woodrow Wilson with 18 points. Elijah Redfern netted 16.

With the victory, Morgantown improves to 18-1 overall and advances to Friday’s Class AAAA Semifinals. The Mohigans will play the winner of tonight’s quarterfinal matchup between No. 4 Huntington and No. 5 University tomorrow at 5:30 p.m.

Fly high Eagle. 😇

You can feel it in the air. Woodrow Wilson set to take the court just days after the death of their teammate Dwyane Richardson. pic.twitter.com/vh4fOxljI2 — Carly Nevis (@5NewsNevis) May 6, 2021

