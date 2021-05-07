No. 4 Webster County’s Season Ends in Class A Semifinals to No. 1 Man, 81-54

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - No. 4 Webster County had its season come to an end in the Class A Semifinals falling to No. 1 Man, 81-54.

Rye Gadd paced the Highlanders with 15 points. Kaden Cutlip added 14.

Austin Ball led the Hillbillies with a game-high 25 points. Caleb Blevins recorded 24.

Man shot 61 percent to Webster’s 44 percent. The Hillbillies also knocked down 12 of 23 threes for 52 percent.

Webster County ends its season 12-7 overall.

