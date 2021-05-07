No. 4 Huntington Completes Fourth Quarter Comeback to Stun No. 5 University, 66-63
Hawks end season at 11-2 overall
Published: May. 7, 2021 at 12:34 AM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - No. 4 Huntington completed a 10-point fourth quarter comeback to stun No. 5 University, 66-63 in the Class AAAA Semifinals.
Ryan Niceler netted a team-high 19 points for the Hawks. T.T. Brooks scored 16. Blake Barkley added 13.
Brendan Hoffman scored a game-high 25 points for the Highlanders. Amare Smith recorded 18.
UHS ends its season 11-2 overall.
