No. 4 Huntington Completes Fourth Quarter Comeback to Stun No. 5 University, 66-63

Hawks end season at 11-2 overall
Published: May. 7, 2021 at 12:34 AM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - No. 4 Huntington completed a 10-point fourth quarter comeback to stun No. 5 University, 66-63 in the Class AAAA Semifinals.

Ryan Niceler netted a team-high 19 points for the Hawks. T.T. Brooks scored 16. Blake Barkley added 13.

Brendan Hoffman scored a game-high 25 points for the Highlanders. Amare Smith recorded 18.

UHS ends its season 11-2 overall.

