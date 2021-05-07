Advertisement

Students make contact with astronaut in space

By Jasmin Adous
Published: May. 7, 2021 at 7:59 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BANK, W.Va (WDTV) - A group of students from Green Bank Elementary-Middle School got the chance to talk to an astronaut while he was in space.

Dylan, a student at the school calls on the astronaut and says, “November 8, Romeo, Victor for scheduled school contact.”

After a little static, the man chimes in, “November 8, Romeo, Victor,” Astronaut Mark Vande Hei makes contact.

“You could feel the excitement when the contact was actually made,” said Principal Julie Shiflet.

Students asked the astronaut a variety of questions, “how do you get news from earth,” a student asks.

The call lasted for about 10 minutes.

Principal Julie Shiflet says the school was chosen through a competitive application process by amateur radio on the international space station.

“We found out last spring after we that we had been released for covid that we had been awarded the opportunity.”

From meeting social distancing requirements to reviewing questions...

“...it was a lot a lot of work put into make this happen for the students,” continued the principal.

Shiflet says this project was a good way to encourage students to pursue careers in stem.

“We definitely want to incorporate as much stem as possible to challenge their minds and peak that interest,” said Shiflet.

Support was given by the Snowshoe Foundation, The Durbin Lions Club, the Eight Rivers Amateur Radio Club, and several staff from the Green Bank Observatory.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheriff Deputies in Monongalia county discovered a body believed to be two to three months...
Body believed to have been in the woods for two to three months found
An alcoholic beverage.
6 a.m. Sales to start on Monday
Governor Justice holds press conference
West Virginia Gov. Justice announces target date to remove mask mandate
Trent Jacob Derby
Man arrested and charged with strangulation in Fairmont
The woman met Hill on the site, fell in love, and gave him $80,000 to purchase a house and...
Deputies: Barbour County victim says she was held against her will for a week

Latest News

Taylor County kicked off First Fridays with a COVID-19 rememberance service.
Taylor County memorializes those they lost to COVID-19 over the past year
Green Bank Elementary-Middle School students got the chance to talk to an astronaut.
Students talk to astronaut in space
Gov. Jim Justice projects mask mandate to end on West Virginia’s birthday; what health officials are saying for those who are fully vaccinated
In first week of WV’s landmark trial, witnesses describe impact of opioids on the community....
In first week of WV’s landmark trial, witnesses describe impact of opioids on the community. Distributors blame doctors, illegal drugs