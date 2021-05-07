Advertisement

West Virginia Governor announces target date to remove mask mandate

Governor Justice holds press conference
Governor Justice holds press conference(Governor Jim Justice)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: May. 7, 2021 at 11:59 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - During a press conference Friday, West Virginia Governor Jim Justice announced a target date for removing the mask mandate.

Governor Justice says the goal is to lift the mandate on West Virginia’s 158th birthday - June 20.

Experts say by that time, they project 65 percent of West Virginians 12 to 35 years of age will have at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. They also estimate that 75 percent of the population 50 and older will have received their first dose of the vaccine by that date and 85 percent of those 65 and older.

Governor Justice says even if the estimated percentages are not met by June 20, the plan is still to proceed with lifting the mandate. He said Friday, the administration believes numbers will be ‘close enough.’

Governor Justice says they are calling this initiative “Call to Arms.”

The governor says 97 percent of the deaths from COVID-19 are West Virginians 50 years of age and older.

Also during the press conference, Governor Justice says they are going to make some changes to the EverBridge system. He says it’s going to be used in a different way.

West Virginians won’t need to use the central registration process in EverBridge because vaccines are abundantly available right now throughout the state. The system will be used for messaging, according to Retired Major General Jim Hoyer, who’s the director of the WV Joint InterAgency Task Force.

Hoyer says as soon as the Pfizer vaccine receives FDA approval for children 12 to 15-years-old, vaccinations will begin for that age group as soon as possible.

This is a developing story.

Keep checking the WSAZ App for the latest information.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Doggie Daycare Crash
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Truck drives into room filled with dogs and people at doggie day care
Trent Jacob Derby
Man arrested and charged with strangulation in Fairmont
Randy Lee Clark
Mount Clare man indicted on assault charges after allegedly punching and breaking woman’s prosthetic teeth
On Stealy Drive in Clarksburg
Clarksburg couple lose everything in house fire
Alexis Nicole Norris (16YO)
Harrison County Sheriff’s Department searching for 16-year-old runaway

Latest News

Sheriff Deputies in Monongalia county discovered a body believed to be two to three months...
Body believed to have been in the woods for two to three months found
Anna Hamelin Full Forecast 5 7 2021 6 AM
Anna Hamelin Full Forecast 5 7 2021 6 AM
Webster County Falls in Class A Semifinals
Mental health issues amongst children still being seen in pandemic
Mental health issues amongst children still being seen in pandemic