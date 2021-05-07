William Wayne Wright, 75, of Lost Creek, passed away in the comfort of his home and surrounded by loving family on Wednesday, May 5, 2021. He was born in Belington on November 10, 1945, a son of the late Harry and Ada Kimble Wright. On April 15, 1972, William married Joan Cecilia Wright and together they shared 45 years before her passing on May 22, 2017. In addition to his parents and wife, William was preceded in death by three siblings: Roger Wright, Rosella Glaspell, and Helen Sandy. William is survived by three children: Carrie Ann Forcucci of Lost Creek, Aaron Wayne Wright and wife, Richelle, of Clarksburg, and Jeremy Levi Wright and wife, Erica, of Lost Creek; ten grandchildren: Cecilia Nicole Headley and husband, Levi, Cody Lee Simms and fiancé, Laura Grose, Chance William Simms, Austin David Williams, Audriana Jolea Wright, Ariel Joanna Wright, Anthony Wayne Wright, Levi Scott Wright, Adalee Brooke Wright, and Jeryn Layne Wright; three great-grandchildren: Maddox Blaine Headley, Kyson Ozias Headley, and Bentley Jackson Simms; two brothers: Richard Wright of Tennessee, and Robert “Bingo” Wright of Clarksburg; and several nieces and nephews. After graduating from Victory High School, William served his country proudly with the United States Army from 1964-1970. Upon discharge, he began his own lawn care service and had many clients including a contract with Social Security Administration for over 15 years. William also worked a variety of jobs over the years including at Ash’s Sunoco, Southern States, and Keller’s Exxon. He was a member of McWhorter United Methodist Church and loved spending time outdoors. Some of the activities he enjoyed were hunting, farming, riding in his truck, gardening, holding babies, and digging ramps. William was a hardworking man who was loved dearly and widely respected by many. He will be missed by all who knew him. Due to the Statewide COVID-19 Restrictions, masks are Required indoors. Family and friends will gather for Visitation at McWhorter United Methodist Church located at 34 Harley Dr. in Lost Creek from 11 a.m. – 12 p.m. on Saturday, May 8, 2021. Funeral Services will begin at 12 p.m. with Pastor Jackie Chambers. Full military honors will be accorded by the United States Army and Lewis County Honor guard. Following services William’s request for Cremation will be honored at Pat Boyle Funeral Home’s On-Site Crematory. We, at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service located at 144 Hackers Creek Rd. in Jane Lew, appreciate the service of William Wayne Wright and are honored and privileged to serve his family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.PatBoyleFuneralHome.com.

