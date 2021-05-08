Advertisement

Fairmont Senior’s Washenitz Named Ostrowski Award Co-Winner

Fairmont Senior junior guard and Nitro’s Goins named state’s top players
Published: May. 7, 2021 at 8:16 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Fairmont Senior High School junior guard Marley Washenitz has been named a co-winner of the Ostrowski Award for the state’s top player.

The WVU commit and Nitro’s Baylee Goins both received the honor from the West Virginia Sports Writers Association. Washenitz averaged 20 points, nine rebounds, 10 assists and six steals per game.

Her performance helped lead the Polar Bears to a 17-1 overall record and to the Class AAA State Championship game.

Goins 20 points, five rebounds, eight assists and three steals per game.

