Joseph Williams’ Evening Forecast | May 8, 2021

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Today, we saw some sunshine, with a mix of Sun and clouds, as the two cold fronts that brought rain into WV yesterday have left. The dry weather ends tonight, as a low-pressure system from out west brings rain into WV. First, the warm front lifts into WV during the overnight hours into tomorrow morning. This means Mother’s Day morning will be a wet commute, so you’ll want an umbrella tomorrow. The warm front then lifts north of NCWV, so the heaviest rain showers will be in the northern counties of NCWV and even in Pennsylvania. This gives most of WV a break from the rain in the early-afternoon hours. Then more rain showers come in the evening hours, as the cold front pushes into the region. Breezy winds, gusting up to 30 mph in many locations, will accompany the rain in the afternoon and evening, so make sure any outdoor items are tightened down, just in case. On the bright side, highs will be in the low- to mid-60s, so it won’t feel too bad. It’s not until Monday morning that the rain leaves, but not before we get about 1 inch of rain in many locations in NCWV. On the one hand, this is rain we definitely need, but on the other hand, it means you’ll want to take it slow on those roads. Monday afternoon will bring much cooler temperatures, with highs in the 50s and a mix of Sun and clouds. Then, high pressure will bring much better weather on Tuesday and Wednesday, with highs in the upper-50s to low-60s and partly sunny skies. After Thursday, some more rain showers are possible.

Tonight: A few rain showers move in during the overnight hours, some of which might be heavy at times. Otherwise, expect clouds and cool temperatures. Low: 40.

Tomorrow: Rain is expected throughout most of Mother’s Day, especially in the morning and evening hours. We might see a few breaks from the rain in the afternoon, but more heavy rain is expected in the evening. Sustained winds of 10-15 mph, with gusts above 30 mph, will make temperatures feel cooler. High: 66.

Monday: Rainy morning, so the morning commute feels soggy. By the afternoon, the rain is gone and skies start clearing out a little bit. Temperatures will be a little cooler. High: 60.

Tuesday: Skies should be a mix of Sun and clouds, with temperatures still below-average. On the bright side, this means we’ll see sunshine, so it won’t feel too bad. High: 58.

