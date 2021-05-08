Joseph Williams’ Overnight Forecast | May 7, 2021

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Today was yet another cloudy, chilly afternoon, but this time, we had rain showers from a cold front moving in. Tonight, another weak system will move into WV, reinforcing the cool air in our region and bringing a few more rain showers. These showers will be light, bringing in 0.1 inches of rain at most. Temperatures will drop into the upper-30s in the lowlands, and the low-30s in the mountains, which means we might see some wintry mix in the mountains, although we won’t see much, if at all. Still, you might want a coat tonight, and if you’re in the mountains, you might want . Tomorrow afternoon brings more cloudy skies and highs in the mid- to upper-50s. An isolated shower or two is possible, but barring that, tomorrow should be dry. The real story comes on Mother’s Day, as a low-pressure system lifts into NCWV, bringing chilly temperatures and rain. Rain showers from that system will last for most of Mother’s Day. By the time it leaves, we’ll likely see at least 1 inch of rain from the system in multiple locations. While this will bring some much-needed moisture into WV, the rain could cause slick roads and other problems, so stay safe in your travels. The rain lasts until Monday afternoon, when the low-pressure system moves east. After that, next week starts with a mix of Sun and clouds and highs in the upper-50s to low-60s. More rain then comes on Thursday.

Tonight: A few spotty showers come in, as a weak cold front moves in. They’re very weak and don’t last long. Temperatures will be in the mid- to upper-30s for most of NCWV, so you might want to wear a sweatshirt tonight. Low: 38.

Tomorrow: Barring an isolated shower or two, we likely won’t see rain. Instead, expect mostly cloudy skies and highs still in the mid-50s. In short, a bit of a dreary day. High: 54.

Sunday: Rain showers move into WV, ahead of a system to the southwest. Expect rain showers for the day, some of which might be heavy at times. Skies will be mostly cloudy, with highs in the slightly-warmer low-60s. High: 66.

Monday: Rain sticks around until the late-morning hours at most, and by the afternoon, the rain is gone. Skies should start clearing out at night. Temperatures are still cooler-than-average. High: 57.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.