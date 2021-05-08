Advertisement

No. 1 Morgantown Championship Bound for First Time Since 2016

Mohigans defeat No. 4 Huntington in Class AAAA Semifinals, 64-42
Published: May. 7, 2021 at 8:37 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - For the first time since 2016, No. 1 Morgantown is heading to the state championship after beating No. 4 Huntington in the Class AAAA Semifinals 64-42.

The Mohigans dominated on the glass outrebounding the Highlanders, 51-29. Alec Poland led MHS with a game-high 12 points. Carson Poffenberger added 11 points. Brooks Gage tallied 10 points and nine rebounds.

Jaylen Motley paced Huntington with 10 points. Joe Patterson and Eli Archer netted nine points each.

With the victory, Morgantown has clinched a spot in Saturday’s Class AAAA State Championship at 8 p.m. The Mohigans will face the winner of tonight’s semifinal between No. 2 George Washington and No. 3 Martinsburg.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheriff Deputies in Monongalia county discovered a body believed to be two to three months...
Body believed to have been in the woods for two to three months found
An alcoholic beverage.
6 a.m. Sales to start on Monday
Governor Justice holds press conference
West Virginia Gov. Justice announces target date to remove mask mandate
Trent Jacob Derby
Man arrested and charged with strangulation in Fairmont
The woman met Hill on the site, fell in love, and gave him $80,000 to purchase a house and...
Deputies: Barbour County victim says she was held against her will for a week

Latest News

WVU baseball
Wolf Masterful on Mound in WVU’s 7-1 Win Over Oklahoma
Salem women's water polo
Salem Women’s Water Polo Heading to NCAA Tournament
Marley Washenitz
Fairmont Senior’s Washenitz Named Ostrowski Award Co-Winner
Nick Mayle
Philip Barbour Names Mayle New Head Football Coach