No. 1 Morgantown Championship Bound for First Time Since 2016

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - For the first time since 2016, No. 1 Morgantown is heading to the state championship after beating No. 4 Huntington in the Class AAAA Semifinals 64-42.

The Mohigans dominated on the glass outrebounding the Highlanders, 51-29. Alec Poland led MHS with a game-high 12 points. Carson Poffenberger added 11 points. Brooks Gage tallied 10 points and nine rebounds.

Jaylen Motley paced Huntington with 10 points. Joe Patterson and Eli Archer netted nine points each.

With the victory, Morgantown has clinched a spot in Saturday’s Class AAAA State Championship at 8 p.m. The Mohigans will face the winner of tonight’s semifinal between No. 2 George Washington and No. 3 Martinsburg.

A spot in the AAAA chip on the line between No. 1 @MohiganAthletic & No. 4 Huntington! pic.twitter.com/rDmP85HinA — Carly Nevis (@5NewsNevis) May 7, 2021

