Philip Barbour Names Mayle New Head Football Coach

PHILIPPI, W.Va (WDTV) - Philip Barbour has named Nick Mayle as its new head football coach.

The move was approved by the Barbour County Board of Education. Mayle spent the past four years as the Colts’ offensive coordinator and associate head coach. He also was the head coach at Philippi Middle School and Barbour County Middle School for nine years from 2008-2016.

He takes over for former four-year head man Russ Collett who stepped down from the position last month. Collett led the Colts to the playoffs once in 2017.

PBHS has lost its last 20 games in a row and hasn’t won a game since 2018.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.