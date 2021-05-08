Preston County man holds Cycling Out Sexual Abuse Bike Ride event

REEDSVILLE, W.Va (WDTV) - A sexual abuse survivor planned for annual Cycling Out Sexual Assault Bike Ride.

Master Sergeant Michael Cochran with the West Virginia Army National Guard decided to use his hobby of cycling to raise awareness for sexual abuse.

Cochran was a childhood survivor of sexual abuse. He was also a sexual assault victim advocate for the National Guard.

He turned his situation around in hopes to help other surviors.

“One particular occasion I went out on a limb and I used my own experiences,” Cochran shared.

After telling his story, Cochran had other men open up to him about their abuse stories.

Cochran said, he felt the need to do something that would reach more men with similar experiences.

“It tends to get a little more attention out of it, because men are a little less outspoken about things like that. I use the bike ride as a way to just garner that kind of attention,” he added.

They planned to start their journey in Pittsburgh and cycle all the way to Washington D.C.

The ride would be held May 20 - 24.

If anyone was interested in joining the ride they can contact Michael Cochran at his email.

