Salem Women’s Water Polo Heading to NCAA Tournament

First Division II school from east coast to ever qualify
Published: May. 7, 2021 at 8:26 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
SALEM, W.Va (WDTV) - Salem women’s water polo has officially made history.

The Tigers have become the first Division II team from the east coast to ever qualify for the NCAA Tournament. Salem is one of 10 schools to make the field and will play Marist in the first round. The game will be played on the campus of UCLA Wednesday at 2 p.m. and will be televised on the Pac-12 Network.

Salem went 18-11 overall and earned an automatic bid after winning the Western Water Polo Association Championship. The team is made up of numerous international players hailing from countries such as Australia, New Zealand, Venezuela and Italy.

