Sheriff: 2-year-old girl drowns in pond near home in West Virginia

A young West Virginia girl has drowned in a pond near her home, authorities said.
A young West Virginia girl has drowned in a pond near her home, authorities said.
By Associated Press
Published: May. 8, 2021 at 12:16 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MOUNDSVILLE, W.Va. (AP) — A young West Virginia girl has drowned in a pond near her home, authorities said.

Emergency crews responded to a report of a missing 2-year-old girl Wednesday evening and after searching the area found the child in the pond, Marshall County Sheriff Bill Helms told news outlets. Crews tried to save the girl, but she was pronounced dead after arriving at a hospital.

Authorities didn’t release the name of the girl and said investigators were conducting interviews.

“It’s horrible. We’re just trying to figure out what happened,” Helms said.

