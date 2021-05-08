Advertisement

Simulation helps law enforcement save lives

Published: May. 8, 2021 at 6:17 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Law enforcement in Harrison County participated in a training that would allow them to be able to better equipped to save lives.

Now we do want to warn you that there is fake blood shown in this video.

Deputies from the Sheriff’s Office and the Anmoore Police Department attended a stop the bleed simulation Thursday.

This training was a first in the county.

The exercise showed deputies how to pack gauze and treat a simulated gun shot wound or cut.

Paramedic Patrick Merrill from the American college of surgeons instructed what the proper bleeding control practices are.

“I think it’s vitally important for these officers because nationally, officers often are provided with tourniquets, hemostatic gauze and other things to control bleeding but training on a it on national level seems to be lacking,” said Merrill.

The sheriff says he plans to have this simulation required for all deputies.

