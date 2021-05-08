Advertisement

Taylor County memorializes those they lost to COVID-19 over the past year

Taylor County kicked off First Fridays with a COVID-19 rememberance service.
By Madeline Edwards
Published: May. 7, 2021 at 10:59 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
GRAFTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Taylor County kicked off First Fridays with a COVID-19 rememberance service.

The community gathered to remember the 23 Taylor County residents that passed away from COVID-19

Service organizer Peggy Barney said, she felt the community needed to honor the 23 people who were not able to be with them.

First Fridays was created by the group All Aboard Grafton to bring residents to downtown once a month for different events and activities.

Local Pastor Paula Jeffries spoke at the service to share her experience of losing a loved one during the pandemic.

“My whole world changed when I lost my husband everything was different, I had no one to cuddle with and watch movies. I had no one to laugh with no one to cry with,” she said.

Her husband was one of the taylor county residents who died from COVID-19.

Jefferies told the crowd that the number of people that dealt with loss over the past year was devastating.

In honor of the residents that passed away they planned to plant flowers and a tree in their memory.

Barney said, First Fridays would continue throughout the summer.

