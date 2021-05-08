Advertisement

West Virginia Botanic Garden celebrates their first Botanic Garden day

West Virginia Botanic Garden held their First Annual West Virginia Botanic Garden Day.
West Virginia Botanic Garden held their First Annual West Virginia Botanic Garden Day.(Madeline Edwards)
By Madeline Edwards
Published: May. 8, 2021 at 6:20 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia Botanic Garden held their First Annual West Virginia Botanic Garden Day.

Executive Director, Philip Smith said West Virginia legislature designated the Saturday before Mother’s Day as their day to celebrate.

To kick off spring the garden had live music, a food truck and some arts classes for guests to partake in.

The garden also presented an award to West Virginia State Senator, Bob Beach for his support.

Smith said the garden was open year round at no cost to visitors.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheriff Deputies in Monongalia county discovered a body believed to be two to three months...
Body believed to have been in the woods for two to three months found
A young West Virginia girl has drowned in a pond near her home, authorities said.
Sheriff: 2-year-old girl drowns in pond near home in West Virginia
An alcoholic beverage.
6 a.m. Sales to start on Monday
Governor Justice holds press conference
West Virginia Gov. Justice announces target date to remove mask mandate
The woman met Hill on the site, fell in love, and gave him $80,000 to purchase a house and...
Deputies: Barbour County victim says she was held against her will for a week

Latest News

Simulation helping law enforcement better save lives.
Simulation helps law enforcement save lives
A sexual abuse survivor planned for annual Cycling Out Sexual Assault Bike Ride.
Preston County man holds Cycling Out Sexual Abuse Bike Ride event
Stop the Bleed simulation
Stop the Bleed simulation
Coronavirus cases in West Virginia
Health officials report 321 new cases of COVID-19, seven additional deaths in W.Va.