West Virginia Botanic Garden celebrates their first Botanic Garden day

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia Botanic Garden held their First Annual West Virginia Botanic Garden Day.

Executive Director, Philip Smith said West Virginia legislature designated the Saturday before Mother’s Day as their day to celebrate.

To kick off spring the garden had live music, a food truck and some arts classes for guests to partake in.

The garden also presented an award to West Virginia State Senator, Bob Beach for his support.

Smith said the garden was open year round at no cost to visitors.

