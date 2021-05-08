Wolf Masterful on Mound in WVU’s 7-1 Win Over Oklahoma

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Jackson Wolf was stellar on the mound in WVU’s 7-1 series-opening win over Oklahoma.

Wolf earned the victory tossing seven innings, allowing no earned runs on three hits while tying a career-high 11 strikeouts. Paul McIntosh went 2-for-4 with a solo home run. Nathan Blasick hit a three-run inside the park homer for the Mountaineers.

With the win, West Virginia improves to 17-21 overall and 7-12 in Big 12 play. The two teams will wrap up the series Saturday with a double-header beginning at 3 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.