Advertisement

Wolf Masterful on Mound in WVU’s 7-1 Win Over Oklahoma

Mountaineers improve to 17-21 overall
Published: May. 7, 2021 at 11:15 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Jackson Wolf was stellar on the mound in WVU’s 7-1 series-opening win over Oklahoma.

Wolf earned the victory tossing seven innings, allowing no earned runs on three hits while tying a career-high 11 strikeouts. Paul McIntosh went 2-for-4 with a solo home run. Nathan Blasick hit a three-run inside the park homer for the Mountaineers.

With the win, West Virginia improves to 17-21 overall and 7-12 in Big 12 play. The two teams will wrap up the series Saturday with a double-header beginning at 3 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheriff Deputies in Monongalia county discovered a body believed to be two to three months...
Body believed to have been in the woods for two to three months found
An alcoholic beverage.
6 a.m. Sales to start on Monday
Governor Justice holds press conference
West Virginia Gov. Justice announces target date to remove mask mandate
Trent Jacob Derby
Man arrested and charged with strangulation in Fairmont
The woman met Hill on the site, fell in love, and gave him $80,000 to purchase a house and...
Deputies: Barbour County victim says she was held against her will for a week

Latest News

Morgantown boys basketball
No. 1 Morgantown Championship Bound for First Time Since 2016
Salem women's water polo
Salem Women’s Water Polo Heading to NCAA Tournament
Marley Washenitz
Fairmont Senior’s Washenitz Named Ostrowski Award Co-Winner
Nick Mayle
Philip Barbour Names Mayle New Head Football Coach