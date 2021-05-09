Advertisement

DHHR: No COVID-19 related deaths reported in 24 hours

Coronavirus WV(Associated Press)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: May. 9, 2021 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources officials reported 405 new COVID-19 cases in the Mountain State on Sunday.

It brings the total count to 156,406.

A total of 796,765 people have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 663,080 people in the state have been fully vaccinated.

There were no deaths reported to DHHR in the last 24 hours, leaving the death count at 2,726.

DHHR officials said 7,061 cases are currently active.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,427), Berkeley (12,321), Boone (2,012), Braxton (926), Brooke (2,193), Cabell (8,671), Calhoun (319), Clay (495), Doddridge (591), Fayette (3,435), Gilmer (834), Grant (1,276), Greenbrier (2,785), Hampshire (1,800), Hancock (2,792), Hardy (1,518), Harrison (5,688), Jackson (2,099), Jefferson (4,590), Kanawha (14,889), Lewis (1,183), Lincoln (1,468), Logan (3,096), Marion (4,416), Marshall (3,429), Mason (1,999), McDowell (1,562), Mercer (4,801), Mineral (2,846), Mingo (2,558), Monongalia (9,179), Monroe (1,125), Morgan (1,169), Nicholas (1,671), Ohio (4,205), Pendleton (701), Pleasants (877), Pocahontas (663), Preston (2,863), Putnam (5,126), Raleigh (6,735), Randolph (2,570), Ritchie (702), Roane (628), Summers (820), Taylor (1,227), Tucker (524), Tyler (710), Upshur (1,859), Wayne (3,077), Webster (475), Wetzel (1,327), Wirt (423), Wood (7,747), Wyoming (1,984).

