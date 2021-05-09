Dr. Frank David “Chich” DeMarino, 91, of Bridgeport, WV, passed away on Saturday, May 8, 2021 at his residence. He was born in Clarksburg on September 3, 1929, a son of the late Dean and Teresa Iaquinta DeMarino.He is survived by his wife, Joann Lenore Handy DeMarino, whom he married on January 18, 1955.Also surviving are one son, Dr. Daniel John DeMarino of Bridgeport; one daughter, Teresa Wysor and her husband Joseph of Fairfax Station, VA; four grandchildren, Dr. Hannah Sue DeMarino, Lucas Daniel DeMarino, Callie Ann Wysor and Tori Emerson Wysor; nephews, Mark DeMarino, Bill Oliverio and John Oliverio; Nieces, Sandra Koon, Cathy Oliverio and Mary Beth Shelar; several cousins including Sam Scolapio, Jr.; several great nieces and nephews; and his former daughter-in-law, Shelly DeMarino Smith.He was the last surviving member of his immediate family, have also been preceded in death by one infant son, David DeMarino; two brothers, Joseph DeMarino and Daniel (Jane) DeMarino; and one sister, Mary (Tony) Oliverio.Best known by his nickname, “Chich” or “Doc”, he was born and raised in the Broad Oaks section of Clarksburg. He was a 1947 graduate of Washington Irving High School and a 1954 graduate of Northern Illinois College of Optometry. He was a United States Army Veteran having served with the Seventh Army at the 5th General Hospital in Stuttgart, Germany from 1954 to 1956. During this time, he received several commendations, including from the Secretary of General Staff Headquarters Seventh Army, and a 2nd indorsement Surgical Service US Army in Bad Cannstatt.“Chich” was a member of the All Saints Catholic Church, a former member of the American Optometric Association and the WV Optometric Association. He loved the game of golf and was a member of the Bridgeport Country Club and a charter member of the Pete Dye Golf Club. “Doc” also enjoyed hunting, fishing, and playing poker.The family would like to thank Keith from W.V. Hospice for his wonderful care as well as everyone associated with this fine organization.Family and friends may call at the Amos Carvelli Funeral Home, 201 Edison Street, Nutter Fort on Tuesday, May 11, 2021 from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. where Catholic Funeral Rites will be held on Wednesday, May 12, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. with Father Walt Jagela presiding. Entombment will be in the Holy Cross Cemetery Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to the St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or https://www.stjude.org/donateExpressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com. A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.

