Joseph Williams’ Evening Forecast | May 9, 2021

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - We already saw rain moving in this Mother’s Day morning, as a warm front lifted into West Virginia. Then more rain came in this afternoon, ahead of a cold front from out west. At least we were okay, with highs in the 50s and 60s. Tonight, rain showers will continue moving through NCWV, some of which might be moderate to heavy at times, as that cold front approaches. Winds will also be breezy during the evening hours, with gusts above 30 mph likely, especially in the mountains. In other words, while it won’t be too windy, it still might not be a bad idea to keep an eye on those outdoor fixtures. The rain continues on until 3 AM, before the cold front leaves and takes the rain with it, but not before we get an extra 0.5 inches of rain in many locations. This will help with our precipitation deficit, but again, not a bad idea to take it slow on those roads if need be. The rain is gone by 7 AM tomorrow morning, and by the afternoon, skies will start clearing out, as a high-pressure system brings drier air into WV. However, because of northwesterly winds left by the cold front, highs will be in the upper-50s for Monday, so it will be a little chilly. Tuesday and Wednesday will also be cool, with highs in the upper-50s to low-60s, but with a mix of Sun and clouds expected, we’ll at least see some sunshine. Barring cold temperatures Tuesday night into Wednesday, which could affect crops, both days should be uneventful. After Thursday, we’ll start seeing some warmer temperatures, with highs in the mid-60s.

Tonight: The gusty winds die down after 11 PM. Overnight, rain showers continue until after 3 AM. You might want an umbrella tonight. Lows will be in the upper-30s to low-40s tonight. Low: 40.

Tomorrow: Cloudy morning, with a few patches of drizzle expected. By the afternoon, skies should begin to clear out, so we will see some sunshine, and that will help with the cool temperatures. High: 61.

Tuesday: A mix of Sun and clouds is likely, so we will see some blue skies in-between the clouds. Temperatures will still be in the upper-50s, which is below-average. On the bright side, expect calm conditions. Temperatures at night will be chilly, though, with lows in the 30s. High: 59.

Wednesday: Still below-average in terms of highs, but we’ll see some more sunshine as well. In short, not a bad afternoon. High: 61.

