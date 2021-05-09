No. 1 Morgantown stunned in AAAA state championship game by No. 2 George Washington, 47-46

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - In a back-and-forth affair in the first-ever AAAA boys state title game, George Washington had the last laugh as guard Ben Nicol hit the go-ahead shot with 14 seconds to go to give the Patriots at 47-46 victory.

Nicol had 14 points for GW and Alex Yoakum netted 17 with 4 rebounds.

Senior forward Carson Poffenberger had 17 as well with 7 rebounds and Alec Poland had 14 on 5-of-8 shooting from the field.

Morgantown finishes as the state runner-up and 19-2 overall in its first season in AAAA.

The Mohigans say good bye to talented group of seniors in forwards Poffenberger & Cam Rice & guards Xavier Pryor and Luke Bechtel.

WELL... 😔 @BenNicol0’s game-winning basket with 1️⃣4️⃣ seconds left lifts George Washington over @MohiganHoops, 47-46 in the first-ever Class AAAA State Championship. 🏀 pic.twitter.com/hPLSWtRgW3 — Darren Zaslau (@Zaslau5News) May 9, 2021

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.