No. 1 Morgantown stunned in AAAA state championship game by No. 2 George Washington, 47-46
Ben Nicol hit the go-ahead shot for GW
Published: May. 8, 2021 at 11:03 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - In a back-and-forth affair in the first-ever AAAA boys state title game, George Washington had the last laugh as guard Ben Nicol hit the go-ahead shot with 14 seconds to go to give the Patriots at 47-46 victory.
Nicol had 14 points for GW and Alex Yoakum netted 17 with 4 rebounds.
Senior forward Carson Poffenberger had 17 as well with 7 rebounds and Alec Poland had 14 on 5-of-8 shooting from the field.
Morgantown finishes as the state runner-up and 19-2 overall in its first season in AAAA.
The Mohigans say good bye to talented group of seniors in forwards Poffenberger & Cam Rice & guards Xavier Pryor and Luke Bechtel.
