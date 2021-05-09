North Central Weekly View: It’s all about Mom

NORTH CENTRAL, W.Va (WDTV) - With Mother’s Day being founded in Grafton by Anna Jarvis, this week’s segment is for all the moms out there.

Places we visit this week:

The International Mother’s Day Shrine - Located in Grafton, WV. The first Mother’s Day was celebrated on May 10, 1908 and has now become a tradition nation wide. The Shrine will be open on Mother’s Day from 1-4 p.m.

My Sister’s House - A flower shop located in Philippi makes flowers for all occasions, but all mothers would love a custom arrangement from Mimi Davis.

Hammer & Stains - A DIY Workshop that will make any woman feel empowered this Mother’s Day or any day. Using tools to create different unfinished wood into a masterpiece. The shop will be moving to a new location in the coming weeks so make sure to keep up with them on Facebook and their website.

Amazon Explore - Lifestyle host Veena Crownholm explains a new way to connect virtually with your family. It allows you to travel, shop, cook recipes from different countries and much more.

Happy Mother’s Day from all of us at WDTV!

