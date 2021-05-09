Wilbert Timothy “Tim” Gain, 63, of Clarksburg passed away on Wednesday, May 5, 2021.He was born in Clarksburg on December 15, 1957, a son of the late Harold W. and Josephine Lenora Houchin Gains.He was married to Sheila Myers Gain, who preceded him in death on May 25, 2020.Surviving are two sons, Wilbert Scott Gain of Clarksburg, and Nick Knight and his wife Hilary of Clarksburg; one daughter, Brittannee Jo Gain of Clarksburg; three grandchildren, Nathanial, Cecilia and Azzlynn; four brothers, Harold Gain and his wife Judy of Sun Valley, Perry Gains of Hackers Creek, Aaron Gain and his wife Dina of Arlington and Michael Gain and his significant other Beth of Snake Hollow; two sisters, Susie Williams of Arlington, and Tammy Miller of Glen Falls; and several nieces and nephews.He was also preceded in death by one son, Jason Gain; and one granddaughter, Olivia Gain.Mr. Wilbert was a graduate of Liberty High School and was a Well Tender with Cabbott Alliance Petroleum Corporation. Tim loved his wife, Shelia. They always had their home open to all the neighborhood kids and never turned anyone away from their door. Tim loved to hunt and fish and helped a lot on the farm.Family and friends may call at the Amos Carvelli Funeral Home, 201 Edison Street, Nutter Fort on Monday, May 10, 2021 from 2:00pm to 8:00pm where funeral services will be held on Tuesday, May 11, 2021 at 11:00am with Rev. Patty Sissy Hebb officiating. Interment will be in the Coplin Cemetery.Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com. A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.

