Advertisement

1 killed, suspect caught in shooting at U.S. customs office in Fla.

By Associated Press
Published: May. 10, 2021 at 1:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — A man was fatally shot outside a U.S. Customs and Immigration Services building in central Florida, and a suspect has been taken into custody.

It happened Monday in an office park in south Orlando.

Police Lt. Diego Toruno says a man and a woman were entering the building when another man drove up and confronted them.

The suspect fired a weapon, striking the man who died at the scene. The woman managed to escape.

The suspect drove off but was later arrested.

Toruno says Orlando Police are trying to figure out how the three people might have been involved with each other.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheriff Deputies in Monongalia county discovered a body believed to be two to three months...
Body believed to have been in the woods for two to three months found
A young West Virginia girl has drowned in a pond near her home, authorities said.
Sheriff: 2-year-old girl drowns in pond near home in West Virginia
Pastor Timothy Johnson and his wife, Renee Johnson, were brutally attacked, beaten and bitten...
Pastor, wife suffer gouged eyes, parts of their ears bitten off in Chicago attack
Gilmer County Schools closed May 10 - May 14
MHS
No. 1 Morgantown stunned in AAAA state championship game by No. 2 George Washington, 47-46

Latest News

Rockets are launched from the Gaza Strip towards Israel, Monday, May. 10, 2021.
Netanyahu vows Hamas will pay ‘heavy price’ for rocket fire
Reta Mays, 45, pleaded guilty to seven counts of second degree murder of Robert Edge, Sr.,...
Attorneys attempting to block evidence in Clarksburg VA serial killer case, sentencing set for Tuesday
FILE - In this March 30, 2021 file photo, President Joe Biden speaks after signing the PPP...
AP-NORC poll: Biden approval buoyed by his pandemic response
Lt. Diego Turuno of the Orlando Police Dept. describes how the shooting happened.
1 dead in shooting at U.S. customs building in Orlando
Louisiana native famous for Katrina response back in national spotlight
Louisiana native famous for Katrina response back in national spotlight