Advertisement

6 student-athletes ink letters of intent at Morgantown High

XC, softball, lacrosse, football & basketball
Poffenberger
Poffenberger(wdtv)
Published: May. 10, 2021 at 6:09 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - 6 student-athletes from Morgantown High School will continue their athletic careers in college.

A pair of Mohigan runners are heading to the Division I level as Quinn Jacquez inked with UNC Asheville and Jackson Snyder committed to Marshall.

Pitcher Gracie Haines inked with Concord softball & Samantha Gray will join the lacrosse team at the University of Charleston.

Offensive lineman Logan McDonald signed with DIII Geneva College to play football & all-state forward Carson Poffenberger will join Shepherd University men’s basketball.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheriff Deputies in Monongalia county discovered a body believed to be two to three months...
Body believed to have been in the woods for two to three months found
A young West Virginia girl has drowned in a pond near her home, authorities said.
Sheriff: 2-year-old girl drowns in pond near home in West Virginia
Gilmer County Schools closed May 10 - May 14
Pastor Timothy Johnson and his wife, Renee Johnson, were brutally attacked, beaten and bitten...
Pastor, wife suffer gouged eyes, parts of their ears bitten off in Chicago attack
MHS
No. 1 Morgantown stunned in AAAA state championship game by No. 2 George Washington, 47-46

Latest News

MHS
No. 1 Morgantown stunned in AAAA state championship game by No. 2 George Washington, 47-46
WVU baseball
Wolf Masterful on Mound in WVU’s 7-1 Win Over Oklahoma
Morgantown boys basketball
No. 1 Morgantown Championship Bound for First Time Since 2016
Salem women's water polo
Salem Women’s Water Polo Heading to NCAA Tournament