6 student-athletes ink letters of intent at Morgantown High

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - 6 student-athletes from Morgantown High School will continue their athletic careers in college.

A pair of Mohigan runners are heading to the Division I level as Quinn Jacquez inked with UNC Asheville and Jackson Snyder committed to Marshall.

Pitcher Gracie Haines inked with Concord softball & Samantha Gray will join the lacrosse team at the University of Charleston.

Offensive lineman Logan McDonald signed with DIII Geneva College to play football & all-state forward Carson Poffenberger will join Shepherd University men’s basketball.

