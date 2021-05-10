Anna Hamelin’s Morning Forecast | May 10th, 2021

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Temperatures today reach the mid-to-upper 50s, and we see a dry day with cloud cover decreasing headed towards the afternoon. Tomorrow, we will remain dry as well, with temperatures slightly closer to 60 and partly cloudy skies. Wednesday will be even sunnier, and we’ll see plenty more sunshine, allowing temperatures to finally reach that 60 mark again. It’ll be a dry day again, but things change for the end of the week. We should stay dry for much of the day on Thursday, as temperatures rise above sixty, but a chance for sprinkles returns after dinner time. The chance of rain sticks around for Friday, and temperatures remain in the low 60s, but it doesn’t look like this will be a significant amount of heavy rain. We dry up headed into Saturday, and temperatures rise towards 70 degrees once again. Be aware of overnight lows in the 40s, and make sure to have your plants and pets inside this week!

Today: Clouds clear up during the afternoon, and we dry out. High: 62.

Tonight: Temperatures fall to the low 40s. Low: 42.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy but still dry, a similar day to today. High: 61.

Wednesday: We gain some sunshine, but not much warmth. High: 62.

