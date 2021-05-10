Advertisement

Attorneys attempting to block evidence in Clarksburg VA serial killer case, sentencing set for Tuesday

Reta Mays, 45, pleaded guilty to seven counts of second degree murder of Robert Edge, Sr., Robert Kozul, Archie Edgell, George Shaw, W.A.H., Felix McDermott, and Raymond Golden. She pled guilty to one count of assault with Intent to commit murder involving the death of veteran R.R.P.(Central Regional Jail/WDTV)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: May. 10, 2021 at 2:13 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The VA serial killer Reta Mays is set for sentencing Tuesday after pleading guilty to the murder of seven veterans at the Clarksburg VA Medical Center. However, ahead of her hearing, her attorneys are attempting to block some evidence from publication.

In a motion Monday morning, Mays’ attorneys are attempting to block recorded testimony by a victims’ son. That testimony was recorded in September because of fears that the son would not survive to Tuesdays hearing due to poor health.

Mays’ defense says an expletive used by the son towards Mays could be used as a rallying cry against her. U.S. Attorneys contend it will not be used as a rallying cry and have moved for Judge Thomas Kleeh to dismiss the motion.

