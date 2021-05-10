Advertisement

Businesses in Monongalia County bumped minimum wage to $16/hour

By Jasmin Adous
Published: May. 10, 2021 at 5:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONONGALIA COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - Several businesses in Monongalia County bumped their minimum wage up to $16 an hour. The Harma Hospitality Group made the announcement Saturday.

Those restaurants include: Crab Shack Caribba Suncrest Towne Center, Dockside Grille, Nonno Carlo, Italian Deli & Imports and Sugar Bar Sweets Plus Coffee. All full time employees that work 35 hours or more per week will be paid at least 16 dollars an hour. This also applies to full-time tipped employees such as bartenders and servers.

President of Harma Hospitality Bron Kayal says if people are working fulltime, they should not struggle to pay the bills. “My personal belief is if we don’t do this, we will not have a staff. If we don’t take care of our staff, we will not have a staff to ultimately take care of customers.”

Job listings and applications can be found here.

